Watch: St. Louis Cardinals rookie Nolan Gorman registers first multi-homer game against Milwaukee Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals faced off against division rivals the Milwaukee Brewers in yesterday's game. It was a crucial game for both as the two teams were jockeying for the National League Central lead.

The Cards carried a 38-31 record heading into the game. While the Brewers, on the other hand, were at 39-30. St. Louis opened the scoring early with a Juan Yepez groundout that scored Brendan Donovan.

Rookie Nolan Gorman then followed it up with an RBI single that drove in his namesake, superstar Nolan Arenado. The Milwaukee Brewers managed to tie the score in the bottom of the first through Willy Adames' two-run shot. It was Adames' 14th homer of the season.

That was all the scoring power the Brewers could muster at home. Nolan Gorman heated up for the St. Louis Cardinals with a 428-foot blast to center in the top of the fifth inning.

"TWO FOR THE ROOK! Nolan Gorman has his first MLB multi-homer game 💥(via @MLBPipeline)" - FOX Sports: MLB

The top prospect then scored another homer, this time a 393-foot homer to right-center field. Gorman wasn't finished with his onslaught. In the top of the eighth inning, he recorded an RBI single that scored Brendan Donovan.

The rookie posted a 4-for-4 statline with two home runs and two singles. It was the second four-hit game of the young stud's career. No one has recorded at least two hits, scored two homers, and driven in four runs since Fernando Tatis Jr. on August 15, 2021.

The St. Louis Cardinals trounced the Milwaukee Brewers. They are now on an even keel as both teams have a 39-31 record. It's now virtually a two-horse race for the National League Central League heading into midseason.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers: Race for the National League Central pennant

The rival St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers have run away from the competition in their division. They are 9.5 games ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are third in the NL Central.

The NL has been so stacked this season that even though both teams have a 39-31 record right now, the second-place spot in the division is 0.5 games behind a wild card slot.

It's too early to say which team will win the division crown given their inconsistencies so far. The Brewers have had a blazing start but have fallen off as of late. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have clawed up the ranks after a shaky start to the season.

