WATCH: St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits HR 698 in chase for historic 700 mark

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols continues to prove us all wrong in a historic final season in the majors. The 42-year-old slugger is capturing the hearts of baseball fans all over the world with a memorable push to the 700 mark. Last night, Albert Pujols hit home run number 698 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Over 45,000 fans were in attendance at Busch Stadium to watch the historic home run. It came at a critical stage of the game for a Cardinals team that looked to be struggling. A two-run, game-tying home run in the sixth inning helped the Cards rally and win 6-5.

"brb watching Albert Pujols's 698th home run on repeat tonight" - MLB Network

Age doesn't seem to be a factor when discussing Pujols. The three-time National League MVP looks as good as ever. With the Cardinals trailing 4-2, Pujols saw a slider he liked on the first pitch. The Reds' Raynel Espinal may have regretted leaving one that far over the plate as Pujols casually hit a 427 foot shot to left field.

Albert Pujols is now only two home runs away from the illustrious 700 club. Only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), and Babe Ruth (714) has surpussed 700 total home runs.

Many people are focused on the 700 number. However, it is important to note that Pujols has recently overtaken Alex Rodriguez for fifth place all-time in home runs. Even if he does not reach the coveted 700 mark, he has firmly cemented his place in the record book.

Albert Pujols is fourth all-time in the career HR category and two HRs away from the coveted 700 club

Albert Pujols reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

This is now home run number 19 on the season for the Dominican slugger. Add to that his 53 RBIs, 70 hits, and 32 runs and it's clear that he has been a vital part of this surging Cardinals team.

This season, Pujols has a .264/.337/.528 slash line with a .865 OPS. That's not bad considering he is 42 years old and in the midst of his 22nd season in the majors.

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW Goldy on watching Pujols: "I'm just enjoying it and thankful to get the opportunity to be in the moment with him. Something that I'll never get to be a part of, maybe we might not ever see again. ... I want to enjoy it, take it in and remember it for as long as I can." #STLCards Goldy on watching Pujols: "I'm just enjoying it and thankful to get the opportunity to be in the moment with him. Something that I'll never get to be a part of, maybe we might not ever see again. ... I want to enjoy it, take it in and remember it for as long as I can." #STLCards https://t.co/TavebvrQSa

With a win last night, the Cardinals are now 85-60 on the season with a comfortable 7.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. The playoffs are almost a certainty and with that, Pujols should have additional games to reach his desired home run target.

At this stage, the race for number 700 is all most fans can talk about. Albert Pujols is adamant he is retiring at the end of the season. He needs just two more home runs with 17 games remaining in the season. If he does hit number 699, every at-bat will be a must-see on television for baseball fans.

