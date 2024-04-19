WATCH: Steelers new QB shows off home run prowess during Pirates batting practice 

Newly acquired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was in attendance at PNC Park for the Pittsburgh Pirates game against the Boston Red Sox. He was invited to throw out the first pitch, but he had other things on his mind.

Wilson, who was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2010, took batting practice with the team. He certainly still has the power at the plate that made MLB scouts salivate when he was younger.

Watch the video below:

In his custom jersey, Wilson was taking cuts left and right. He still has a solid quick swing that can put a sting on the ball, and there are a few teams that could use that type of swing in their lineup.

Wilson was released by the Denver Broncos following the 2023 season and signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, worth $1.2 million. However, he will have his work cut out for him as Justin Fields is also on the roster.

Pirates looking for boost following Russell Wilson's visit

Pittsburgh Pirates - Oneil Cruz (Image via Getty)

The Pittsburgh Pirates have gotten off to a solid start this season. Going into Friday, they hold an 11-8 record, placing them third in the National League Central. They are right behind the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs but could surpass both with a good series.

The division seems pretty open this year, as there is not one team that looks like they will run away with the division title. Pittsburgh has yet to be crowned National League Central champions. Their last division title came in 1992 when they were in the NL East.

Do not sleep on this team this season. While their roster is not full of stars, they have a great mix of young guys and veterans who are exciting to watch and can get the job done.

