WATCH: Tarik Skubal's wife Jessica surprises 2024 AL Cy Young winner with new car for his 28th birthday

Tarik Skubal celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday. It was a day to remember for the Detroit Tigers pitcher, as he was announced the unanimous American League Cy Young winner.

While it was special for the birthday boy on his special day, it wasn't his last. Skubal's wife Jessica walked him into the neighborhood and surprised him with a car as a birthday gift.

Here's the video:

Tarik Skubal was surprised, as expected, and hugged his wife as their friends sang the birthday jingle. The Tigers ace was also showered with champagne by his friends.

Tarik and Jessica have known each other since high school, and the duo reportedly started dating during their college years. They were in a long distance relationship for four years before the flamethrower proposed her in December 2020.

The couple married a year later, in November, exchanging vows in a ceremony with friends and family in Arizona. In June last year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed a son, Kasen Tyler, in October 2023.

Tarik Skubal joins rare club with Cy Young accolade on his birthday

Tarik Skubal became just the fifth Tigers pitcher to win the Cy Young award. He led MLB in strikeouts en route the Triple Crown. Skubal received all 30 first-place votes to become a unanimous winner.

“It’s pretty special,” Skubal said on the MLB Network. “All the hard work, all the stuff that goes on behind the scenes, moments like this makes it extremely worth it.”

While the accolade was special on its own, Skubal became only the second player in MLB history to win either a Cy Young an MVP, a Rookie of the Year or a Manager of the Year award on his birthday.

The only other player to achieve the feat is former Los Angeles Dodgers (then Brooklyn Dodgers) catcher and Hall of Famer Roy Campanella, who won the NL MVP award on his birthday in 1953.

