Watch: Tarik Skubal - Zach Neto’s heated exchange leads to bench-clearing in Tigers vs. Angels game 

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto had a heated exchange which led to both benches clearing and coming out on the field.

The incident happened in the third inning when Skubal struck out Neto with a 99-mph high heater. While walking towards the home team dugout, Neto turned back to the mound and had a heated back-and-forth with Skubal.

Both benches cleared in a jiff but the situation was soon normalized before tensions flared up any further. Skubal then returned to the mound while Neto walked back to the dugout.

Neto had earlier hit a lead-off home run against Skubal in the first inning of the game, which might have been the tipping point for the ace's animated emotions after the strikeout.

Watch the video here:

The Tigers won Game 2 of the four-game series against the Angels in startling fashion. The contest was evenly poised at 1-1 till the eighth inning when Riley Greene and Co. exploded at the plate in the ninth inning scoring eight runs without a reply from the home team.

With the win, Detroit now has a 2-0 lead against LA in the four-game series. The teams play out Game 3 on Saturday before the series finale on Sunday.

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has been effective with his starts in 2025; Angels SS Zach Neto is aiming to find consistency at the plate

Tarik Skubal is 3-2 for the season, with a 2.34 ERA, 40 strikeouts and 1.04 WHIP in seven starts this campaign. He gave up just one earned run in six innings against the Halos on Friday but didn't register a win or a loss in that contest. The 2024 AL Cy Young winner will be making his next big league start against the Colorado Rockies on May 8.

Meanwhile, Angels shortstop Zach Neto has been fairly decent with his at-bats this season. He hasa .328 batting average, with three home runs, six RBIs, a .878 OPS and 14 hits off 50 at-bats in 13 games this season. Neto had missed the first three weeks of the 2025 MLB season due to an injury and had re-joined the roster on April 18.

After the current series ends, the Tigers take on the Rockies in a three-game series at Coors Field while the Halos welcome the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series in Anaheim, California.

