WATCH: Tommy Pham gets into a heated argument with Padres fans

During Tommy Pham's excellent day at the bat, there was some arguing in the on-deck circle. The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder homered in the first game of a doubleheader, but also got into an argument with a spectator at Petco Park in San Diego.

In a video reportedly filmed by a San Diego Padres season ticket holder's wife, Pham can be seen yelling at a fan in the first inning and claiming the fan called him "a piece of s**t."

When someone in the audience pushed Pham to "go strike out," he turned around and began to rant at the fans.

Pham spoke to reporters after the game and said:

“I’m all for good banter, he stepped out of line, he said something that got him kicked out. Fans here, man, I just don’t get it. Not even at the field, even away from the field — completely disrespectful. Maybe they weren’t raised right because I was always taught respect until someone doesn’t give you it."

Tommy Pham's career statistics

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham was born on March 8, 1988. He has also played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets.

He is 210 pounds (95 kg) in weight and stands at 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m) tall.

Pham accomplished the rare feat of having at least a .300 batting average, 20 home runs, 20 doubles, and 20 stolen bases in the same season for the Cardinals in 2017.

Pham finished the season batting .236 with a .312 on-base percentage and a .374 slugging percentage in 144 games.

In 53 games with Boston, Tommy Pham batted .234/.298/.374 with 6 home runs and 24 RBIs. Pham became a free agent after the Red Sox and Pham both opted out of a mutual option on November 10, 2022.