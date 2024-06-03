WATCH: Tommy Pham gets heated after collision with William Contreras at home plate

Things got heated in Milwaukee on Sunday, but this time benches didn't clear out as words were exchanged between White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham and Brewers backstop William Contreras. Milwaukee and Chicago were playing out a hotly contested series finale in American Family Field when the incident occurred in the top of the eighth inning.

With runners on second and third and two out in the top of the eighth inning, a base hit in the outfield allowed Tommy Pham to tag from third but the hit was not deep enough, A direct throw at the plate and amazing defensive play by Brewers catcher William Contreras saw him tag out Pham and end the inning with Milwaukee leading 4-3.

Events that followed didn't sit well with White Sox OF Tommy Pham, as he heard whatever William Contreras had to say while on his way back to the home dugout. This propelled Pham to turn around and fire some heated words towards Contreras, as members of the White Sox crew had to step out from the dugout and hold back their OF before things escalated.

The tension was diffused quickly and the play resumed as the Milwaukee Brewers extended their lead to three runs by scoring two in the bottom of the eight and then getting an easy one, two, three out to seal the game and sweep the White Sox at home on Sunday.

Tommy Pham reflects on the incident with William Contreras

After the series finale on Sunday, Tommy Pham was asked to reflect on the heated exchange of words between him and the Brewers backstop William Contreras. Pham said:

"One run ball game, close play at the plate. It actuallly even wasn't f*****g close. It was a shallow fly ball to the left field you would expect the LF to throw the base runner out on that play but situation I came. You know third base coach sends you, you gotta go."

He further continued by saying:

"I am nailed out at home, I am going to the dugout and you know I hear the tough guy with all the whooraah s***. You know so I will never start anything but I will be prepared to finish it. There is a reason why I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason beacuse I am prepared to f*** somebody up. So, you can take it as what it is."

This was not the first time that things got heated up between the Brewers and some other ballclub this season, and it definitely will not be the last.

