WATCH: Top Prospect Gunnar Henderson hits a line-drive double in first at-bat of home debut for Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles called up top prospect Gunnar Henderson on Wednesday in their final game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians. It didn't take long for Henderson to show why he was regarded as a top prospect. He homered in his debut in Cleveland. Henderson ended up going 2-4 on the night of his MLB debut.

Today, Gunnar Henderson is making his debut in front of his Baltimore fans. The Baltimore Orioles are taking on the Oakland Athletics with Henderson starting at second base tonight. In his first plate appearance in Baltimore, Henderson connected on a 2-2 slider and sent it down the first-base line. He ended up cruising into second base for a stand-up double.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles Feeling right at home Feeling right at home 🏡 https://t.co/J9eumn2nab

Henderson is having a terrific start to his season. That 2-2 slider was the same pitch and count he took for a home run off Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie. It also seems that Gunnar was able to find a helmet that would stay on his head before tonight's game.

MLB @MLB Welcome to the show, Gunnar Henderson! His first hit is a homer!!! Welcome to the show, Gunnar Henderson! His first hit is a homer!!! https://t.co/degCCLZTHP

Gunnar Henderson is going to be a special player. Hitting isn't Henderson's only strong suit; he already has a stolen base with the Orioles. Along with a stolen base, he has also shown off his stellar glove and rocket arm.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Gunnar Henderson is showing out in his debut at shortstop Gunnar Henderson is showing out in his debut at shortstop https://t.co/5MJEjId4Pm

Prospects like Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman have turned this Baltimore Orioles club around

Chicago White Sox v Baltimore Orioles - Adley Rutschman

Henderson is an all-around five-tool player. He can do it all out on the baseball field, and that makes him dangerous. He, along with players like Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins, have made this Orioles team an exciting team to watch this year. They have really been able to turn the franchise around.

The Orioles called up Adley Rutschman in May of this year. The slugging catcher was the number one pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Since his call-up, he has been a mainstay in the lineup for Baltimore.

The Baltimore Orioles have been able to turn their organization around with quality draft picks. Last year, the Orioles had a record of 52-110 which was good for last in the AL East. This year, the Orioles sit fourth place in the AL East with a record of 69-61. They are one game behind the Toronto Blue Jays and are fighting for an AL Wild Card spot.

As the Orioles look to close out their season, they're hoping Gunnar Henderson can provide the spark they need to get into the postseason. They have two series against the Toronto Blue Jays in September. Those two series will more than likely decide Baltimore's fate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif