WATCH: Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman flips out at umpire after questionable balk call

Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman is known as a mild-mannered player. However, his patience was tested after a controversial call was made against him in the game against the Baltimore Orioles.

In what was sort of a reunion with his old club, Kevin Gausman and his Blue Jays traveled to Baltimore for a four-game set. The prolific hurler started the first game of a doubleheader on a day wherein the Blue Jays took both games.

In the bottom of the fourth and with Anthony Santander at the plate, Gausman delivered his pitch but was called for a balk. This prompted an erratic response from the pitcher, who then expressed his displeasure with second-base umpire Jeff Nelson.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Kevin Gausman was HEATED after being called for this balk Kevin Gausman was HEATED after being called for this balk https://t.co/5OzAWFs1aK

"Kevin Gausman was HEATED after being called for this balk" - @ Jomboy Media

Gausman had a good game up until that point and had to be held back by Bo Bichette to prevent him from being ejected. The hurler continued pitching and was pulled after a good showing against his former club.

Gausman tallied six strikeouts while giving up only two runs on seven base hits. He is now 11-9 for the season and carries a 3.12 ERA. Toronto have now won five straight and took two crucial games away from their nearest playoff rivals in the standings. The series between the two clubs is crucial as both are jockeying for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Kevin Gausman sounds off after the game

Gausman didn't hold back in the interview after the game. The hurler stated that it felt like umpire Jeff Wilson wanted to make those calls and was just waiting for an opportuned time.

Arden Zwelling @ArdenZwelling Kevin Gausman on Jeff Nelson's balk call on this pitch in the fourth inning: "I just felt like Jeff, for whatever reason, wanted to make that call and went into the game knowing that he was going to make that call. And that's unfortunate." Kevin Gausman on Jeff Nelson's balk call on this pitch in the fourth inning: "I just felt like Jeff, for whatever reason, wanted to make that call and went into the game knowing that he was going to make that call. And that's unfortunate." https://t.co/FCC4pUFJLP

"I just felt like Jeff, for whatever reason, wanted to make that call and went into the game knowing that he was going to make that call. And that's unfortunate." - Kevin Gausman via Arden Zwelling

It was just the second time that he was called for a balk this year and only the fourth of his career. Gausman added that it seemed that the call was premeditated and put him in a compromising position.

"I just felt it was premeditated. They knew they were going to do it, they wanted to make an example of me. It's unfortunate it put me in a spot where I was 0-0 with the guy on second all of a sudden after a bloop hit. But made some good pitches to get out of it." - Kevin Gausman via Arden Zwelling

For now, Gausman lives to fight another day with the delivery of his pitches. It will be interesting to see how the league handles balk calls as most of them are "open to interpretation."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12