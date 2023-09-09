WATCH: Tropicana Field fails to contain Seattle Mariners' $209,300,000 slugger Julio Rodriguez's colossal home run

Seattle Mariners slugger Julio Rodriguez, who has a $209,300,000 contract, is having a monster season. Through 134 games (a career-high), he is slashing .280/.337/.490 with 28 home runs, 94 RBIs and 36 stolen bases.

He has been a reason the Mariners have fought their way back in the standings. They hold the second American League Wild Card spot with a record of 79-62.

While trying to keep that Wild Card spot, the Seattle Mariners have a road weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays. On Saturday, Rodriguez almost put a hole in the roof of Tropicana Field after he sent a rocket off his bat in the second inning.

He hit one of the structures on the roof, resulting in a home run. Rodriguez had to wait until the umpire gave him the signal because you rarely see hitters striking the roof.

Julio Rodriguez is not the first player to hit the roof at Tropicana Field and will not be the last unless the team relocates soon. Many sluggers have achieved this, like Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sano.

Instances like these are why many around the league feel Tropicana Field is one of the worst stadiums in the league. Not only does it have a short roof, but the roof is white, which makes it tough for players to track the ball.

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners have their eyes set on the postseason

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners desperately want to make this year's postseason. They dramatically ended a 20-year playoff drought last season on a Cal Raleigh walk-off home run.

They carried that momentum to the American League Wild Card round, sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in two games. Unfortunately, that would be as far as they would go. The Houston Astros swept them in three games in the ALDS.

This season, the Mariners could fare better than they did last year. Their pitching staff, with Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert, is downright scary. Each holds a spot on MLB's WHIP leaderboard.

Seattle has put itself in a prime position to make the postseason, but it cannot let up. The Blue Jays, who hold the third AL Wild card spot, are a half-game behind the Mariners, and the Texas Rangers are not far behind either.

The final few weeks of the regular season could get intense, with the teams on the outside trying to make their final pushes.