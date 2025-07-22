WATCH: Twins’ Carlos Correa serenaded by brutal “cheater” chants at Dodger Stadium

Every time a member of the Houston Astros' 2017 World Series roster steps on the field at Dodger Stadium, the LA fans boo them like they did on Monday when Carlos Correa stepped onto the plate in the second inning against Shohei Ohtani.The Dodgers' two-way star met Minnesota Twins infielder Correa at the plate to pitch the second inning of a 2-1 game. As Correa marked his line at the plate, the crowd started chanting &quot;CHEATER CHEATER.&quot;Here's the video:Correa went with the pitch, taking Ohtani's fastball right in the middle. The Twins infielder not hitting it suggests that he was not completely focused and the LA fans were seemingly successful in taking away his concentration. Eventually, Correa lined out the right field.In the game, which is still live, Correa has appeared three times and each time he has gone hitless. Meanwhile, Ohtani left the mound after pitching three innings, allowing one earned and fanning three times against one walk.Why did the Dodgers fans boo Carlos Correa?Not only Carlos Correa, but over the years, other key members from Houston's 2017 World Series roster, including Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, have received the same treatment from Dodgers fans.The Dodgers fans believe that they were cheated out of the 2017 World Series championship, as Houston players alleged used various sign-stealing instruments to get the better of Dodgers pitchers in that Fall Classic series.While managers AJ Hinch and Alex Cora received suspensions, players were allegedly given immunity for testifying.Despite the animosity, Carlos Correa has said he’s become accustomed to this reception and doesn’t let it affect him. He’s even expressed respect for the fans’ passion.&quot;It doesn’t bother me one bit, Correa told David Vassegh of AM 570 L.A. Sports in May 2023. &quot;This happened in 2017. That’s six years ago, and every time I come here it’s expected. But I enjoy playing here. It’s a great ballpark, a great atmosphere, they always have a great team on the field. So it’s always great to compete here at Dodger Stadium.&quot;MLB won't be ripping off Astros of their title despite fan demand. So, the only thing the fans can do is make it worse for members of that Astros squad whenever they are in Chavez Ravine.