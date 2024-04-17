WATCH: Twins outfielder Byron Buxton makes incredible leaping catch to rob Ryan O’Hearn of extra bases

Byron Buxton proved on Tuesday night what he is capable of on the field when he is fully healthy. The veteran outfielder put on a masterclass in centerfield against the Baltimore Orioles, showcasing both his tracking and leaping abilities on an incredible catch in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan O'Hearn crushed a would-be extra-base hit in the home half of thesixth inning. However, Byron Buxton had other plans. The 30-year-old from Baxley, Georgia silenced the Baltimore crowd with the incredible defensive display in center field.

"Byron Buxton! Leaping catch" - @TalkinBaseball_

It's been a difficult few seasons for Buxton as nagging injuries have sapped the once-promising outfielder of the prime of his career. The second overall pick of the 2012 MLB Draft, Buxton was viewed as a potential five-tool superstar. However, the veteran has only been able to play more than 100 games once in his career.

Yet, injuries aside, Buxton has continually shown flashes of the brilliance that many expected would become a consistent thing for him. On Tuesday night, his leaping catch in center field was one of those moments. If the Minnesota Twins veteran can remain on the field this season, fans can continue to expect much more of this from the Platinum Glove Award winner.

"Byron Buxton is SPECIAL. One of the best defensive center-fielders I’ve ever seen." - @MLBDeadlineNews

Byron Buxton's club was the victim of an extraordinary defensive catch on Monday night

Although it was Buxton who got the best of the Baltimore Orioles in center field on Tuesday, the O's had their own superstar creating one of the highlights of the year on Monday night. Gold Glove Award winner Cedric Mullins entered his name for the defensive play of the season, creating a truly iconic diving catch on infielder Kyle Farmer.

"Stop what you’re doing and watch this Cedric Mullins catch" - @JomboyMedia

During Monday night's 7-4 victory, Cedric Mullins robbed veteran Kyle Farmer of an RBI double, doing his best Superman impression. The 29-year-old center fielder had to dive completely horizontal in order to make the play, but boy did he ever.

Arguably two of the best defensive center fielders in the MLB, Buxton spoke highly of Mullins prior to Tuesday's action. Last season, the Orioles center fielder robbed Buxton of a home run, something that has bonded the two stars ever since.

