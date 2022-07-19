Create
Watch: Two-time defending champion Pete Alonso duke it out against Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez at the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

Julio Rodriguez and Pete Alonso had a memorable 2022 MLB Home Run Derby duel.
Daniel Santiago
Modified Jul 19, 2022 02:54 PM IST

MLB fans were once again treated to a spectacular show in this year's edition of the Home Run Derby. The league's best sluggers arrived in the City of Angels to see who was the best power hitter in the league.

For two editions running, it was New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. The two-time champion won the 2019 and 2021 editions of the tilt and was gunning for a third title. If Alonso had won the competition, he would have set the record for being the only person to achieve three successive Home Run Derby wins.

Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber, Jose Ramirez, Corey Seager, Ronald Acuña Jr., Julio Rodriguez, and the retiring Albert Pujols all participated in the event. They all threw their names in the hat in hopes of stopping the Polar Bear's run.

Down goes the champ!!! @JRODshow44 advances to the finals after knocking out Pete Alonso! 😱 https://t.co/vlFbxQYeHI
Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was the one to successfully put a stop to the Polar Bear's run.

Rodriguez smashed a ridiculous 31 home runs in contrast to Alonso's 23 dingers in the semi-finals. The rookie blew past Corey Seager in the first round of the event with a score of 32-24. Alonso, meanwhile, just had a total of 20 homers to edge out Ronald Acuña Jr.'s 19 homers in round one.

MLB fans poke fun at the Home Run Derby participants

It seems a bit ironic that the man who toppled Pete Alonso's quest was a rookie. After all, Alonso won his first Home Run Derby as a rookie. MLB fans, meanwhile, spared no time in spawning memes out of the occasion.

@MLB Don’t care https://t.co/3YS60OKekk

Rodriguez advanced to the final where he was eventually outswung by Juan Soto. Soto was eliminated in the semi-finals of last year's derby by Pete Alonso himself, forming a full circle of victors.

@MLB @JRODshow44 LETS GOOOOOO I LOVE YOU JULIO

The All-Star Week festivities are certainly not disappointing with countless fans enjoying the wide range of activities.

Festivities will conclude tonight as the baseball stars come out for the 92nd MLB All-Star Game. Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays has been given the task of starting the game. He starts opposite Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw at his home stadium.

The National League is trying to halt the eight-game win streak of the American League with the first pitch taking place at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

