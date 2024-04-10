WATCH: Tyler Glasnow ties a career-high with 14 strikeouts in dominating performance against the Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers starting ace Tyler Glasnow has been on a tear to start the season and he turned up a notch higher when he faced the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The right-handed hurler struck out 14 hitters in seven scoreless innings, in which he allowed only three hits and no walks. His incredible pitching helped the Dodgers win the game 6-3 and improve their season record to 10-4.

Glasnow tied his career-high single-game strikeout number. He previously fanned 14 hitters while with the Tampa Bay Rays.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Tyler Glasnow (3-0) entered Tuesday's game with 15 strikeouts for the season. He almost doubled it in his fourth start of the season. He improved his ERA to 2.25 and had 29 strikeouts in 24.0 innings pitched.

Tyler Glasnow helped Dodgers collect second win against Twins

Interestingly, Tyler Glasnow only threw 88 pitches for his seven-inning outing, which started with him retiring eight straight before Austin Martin hit a double in right field.

Following this hit, Glasnow again retired eight straight before Martin notched up another double. It seems, apart from Martin, none of the Twins hitters got hold of Glasnow.

Will Smith and James Outman continued their hot bats with three-run home runs in back-to-back innings. Mookie Betts also had a good outing, with two hits and being walked three times.

For Minnesota, Ryan Jeffers, Carlos Correa and Alex Kirilloff each hit a solo home run, but it wasn't enough to keep the NL West team at bay as the Twins dropped to 0-4 at home this season.

The Dodgers aim to clinch a three-game sweep of the Twins on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field. Bobby Miller (1-1, 5.87 ERA) will start the game for the Dodgers, while Chris Paddack (0-0, 4.50 ERA) will take the mound for the Twins. Enrique Hernandez is expected to replace Chris Taylor for tomorrow's lineup in the outfield.

After ending their road trip in Minnesota, the Dodgers will return home on Friday for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.