Watch: Tyler Rogers strikes out Graham Pauley on a slider that hits his face 

San Fransico Giants pitcher Tyler Rogers is among the few relief pitchers known for his unconventional submarine-style pitching. His pitches could sometimes confuse opponent hitters with the direction they come from. In his recent outing, San Diego Padres' Graham Pauley was the latest victim of his pitch.

Rogers threw a slider to Pauley that hit his face. Surprisingly, it was not a walk since Pauley took a swing. Before he could realize it, Pauley was struck out by the slider.

Here's a look at Tyler Rogers' pitch to Pauley:

The Giants went on to win their game against the Padres with a 3-2 final score. Rogers helped the Giants to secure their victory while Pauley was caught by surprise with Rogers' pitch. Thankfully, there was no serious injury caused by the hit. However, the strikeout was pretty embarrassing for the Padres rookie.

Pauley struck out twice and went 0-for-3. The Giants walked it off in the ninth as the Padres struggled from the plate.

Tyler Rogers to play a crucial role as Giants face bullpen issues

The Giants' bullpen has not been up to the mark, especially after a struggling start. They have won just three of their first eight games on the season as they sit in fourth spot in the NL West. Tyler Rogers is expected to play a crucial role for the team this upcoming season.

Rogers holds a 4.50 ERA with a WHIP of 1.00 in four innings pitched. He is expected to get the mound in important games this season.

The Giants have banked on Rogers in the past and will likely continue to place their hope on the relieving pitcher. Giants manager Bob Melvin said that the team could witness major bullpen changes this season:

“We have some guys coming, and that’s going to be key for us, closing games is going to be key for us," Melvin said.

Now that the Giants have Blake Snell, their staring rotation looks intact. However, there is room for improvement with the bullpen. The Giants are eagerly awaiting the return of Robbie Ray, while Jordan Hicks will also need to contribute to the team's success.

