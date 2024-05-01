WATCH: Umpires confiscate Brewers reliever Thyago Vieira's glove despite wearing it the night before

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Thyago Vieira sports a pretty flashy glove on the mound. Unlike most pitchers with a solid-colored glove, Vieira's glove pops with color and features an off-white webbing hue.
Vieira appeared in the eventful Tuesday game between the Tampa Bay Rays where the benches cleared and fists flew. At no point was he asked to change gloves on Tuesday.
However, on Wednesday, umpires made Vieira swap out gloves. It is not believed that he was using foreign substances since he was not ejected. Instead, many believe the Rays put in a complaint, given he used the glove the previous night.
Watch the clip below:
Per MLB rules, "The pitcher's glove may not, exclusive of piping, be white, grey, nor, in the judgment of an umpire, distracting in any manner." You can clearly see Vieira's glove violates these rules.
Brewers reliever Thyago Vieira is not the only MLB pitcher to get his glove yoinked
Brewers reliever Thyago Vieira is not the only big league pitcher who has gotten his glove confiscated by the league. Multiple pitchers have gone through the same problem, and some have had hilarious responses in the past.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger had his grey glove confiscated in 2017. Instead of buying a new glove that conforms with the rules, Clevinger painted his glove black. He did so after the Los Angeles Angels complained.
Pitchers are the only ones that have to deal with this rule. Everyone outside the pitcher can wear any color they want on their fielding gloves. All they have to abide by is a measurement ruling.
While limiting the colors pitchers can wear on their gloves is unfortunate, it makes a ton of sense. Without the rue, most pitchers would use pearly-white gloves to try and hide the ball.
Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.