Watch: University of Mississippi takes home the College World Series championship

After weeks of play and dozens of baseball games, the 2022 College World Series has finally come to an end. The University of Mississippi just swept the University of Oklahoma in a three-game set this weekend to take home their first ever CWS trophy. After recording the final out of the baseball game, Ole Miss went straight into their celebration dogpile.

Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma with a score of 4-2 in the deciding championship game. The game was silent for a while, with nobody recording a run after five innings. Then, in the bottom of the sixth, Ole Miss jumped to a one-run lead thanks to a home run by shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.

After falling 2-1 to Oklahoma after a late push by the Sooners, the Rebels exploded for three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Finally, Ole Miss closer Branden Johnson struck out the side in the ninth, sealing the victory for the Rebels and winning the College World Series.

After weeks of constant play, the Rebels persevered to win it all. It takes a lot of mental toughness to continue beating team after team in such a short amount of time. Ole Miss took home their school's first College World Series trophy since the program's inception back in 1893.

Ole Miss baseball wins College World Series, makes history

2022 NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship

The University of Mississippi lost just one game during the entirety of the College World Series. This includes both the regional and the super regional games as well. Their overall record in the NCAA tournament was 10-1 through 11 games played. Their only loss was to the University of Arkansas, a game they lost by one run to a powerhouse team.

This type of domination is unheard of, especially coming from a team that was unranked going into the tournament.

During the championship series, Ole Miss' offense made history during the first game. On Saturday, the Rebels handily beat the Sooners with a score of 10-3. In the eighth inning, three players on Ole Miss hit back-to-back-to-back home runs. Louisiana State University (LSU) was the last team to achieve this back in 1998.

It was very nice to see Ole Miss take home this tophy. They are a fan favorite within college baseball, so a lot of people were excited and happy to see them finally win their first College World Series championship. It is all but certain that we will eventually see some of the star talent on this team in the big leagues eventually.

