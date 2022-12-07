WATCH: Video of Aaron Judge and Tom Brady immersed in candid conversation is taking the internet by storm

Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge spoke briefly with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on Monday night. The two were seen together prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New Orleans Saints.

Both the Buccaneers and Brady tweeted videos of their brief meeting in the tunnel, during which the quarterback joked with Judge and asked if he wanted to play tight end. Interestingly, Judge was wearing a Mike Evans jersey.

The short video soon went viral and has taken the internet by storm:

Fans were concerned both of these stars would be making their way to franchises in San Francisco. Baseball fans were worried that Judge would leave the Bronx Bombers to play for the San Francisco Giants, the team he grew up rooting for. Whereas football fans were wondering if Brady might end up in a San Francisco 49ers uniform next season.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Thanks for coming out @thejudge44 Gave him my best pitch!Thanks for coming out @thejudge44 Gave him my best pitch! 😂 Thanks for coming out @thejudge44 https://t.co/asR0bD3G6f

Judge just finished the season with the New York Yankees, a campaign in which he hit 62 home runs, the seventh-most in MLB history. The superstar was a free agent, however, he has reportedly agreed to return to the Yankees on a nine-year contract worth $360 million.

Aaron Judge was accompanied by wife Samantha Bracksieck at the Football game

Judge and his wife Samantha attended the Monday Night Football game between the Saints and the Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida.

Their surprise appearance at the game sparked debate, which has reportedly now been settled. The reigning American League MVP has re-signed with the New York Yankees, who will have their spring training camp at Tampa's George M. Steinbrenner Field. This is a mere 500 feet away from the Raymond James Stadium.

In 2017, Aaron Judge was unanimously chosen as the American League (AL) Rookie of the Year and placed second in voting for the AL Most Valuable Player Award. In 2022, he established the AL record for most home runs in a season with 62. He broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old mark and won the AL Most Valuable Player Award.

Judge attended Fresno State University and was taken by the Yankees with the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft. Judge had a record-breaking rookie season after making his MLB debut in 2016 and hitting a home run in his first major league stint at bat.

He was chosen as an All-Star in 2017, won the Home Run Derby (becoming the first MLB rookie to do so), and blasted 52 home runs. This beat Mark McGwire's MLB rookie record of 49 and Joe DiMaggio's Yankees' full-season rookie record of 29. For two years, his rookie record stood until Pete Alonso hit 53 home runs in 2019. Aaron Judge was named AL Rookie of the Month in April, May, and June.

