WATCH: White Sox rookie pitcher Jordan Leasure's adorable conversation with mom and grandpa after making the Opening Day team

Chicago White Sox rookie Jordan Leasure was ecstatic beyond one's imagination after the RHP got the nod to be on Chicago's roster for Opening Day. Jordan's happiness was evident in the video, which showcased him calling up his mom and grandpa and giving them the good news.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the video, Jordan Leasure starts by calling his mother, as he says:

"Hey, mom I know you're stressed but [they] just told me, I'm going to Chicago."

His mom, in excitement, exclaims:

"You are?.. No way, I am so happy for you."

Next, Jordan called up his grandpa, who has played an integral role in his development to become a successful ballplayer and has been supporting Leasure since he was a small kid. Leasure said:

"Hey, What are you doing? I just wanted to call you and let you know that [they] just told me, I'm going with the team to Chicago Opening Day. They told me to keep off the social media for now, but they said to tell [you] guys."

Jordan's grandfather, in extreme jubilation, replied:

"Aww..Congratulations man. I'll never post anything like that."

An ecstatic Jordan Leasure will hope to make the starting lineup sometime this year for the White Sox to prove his talents in the big leagues.

Jordan Leasure could become the next big closer for the Chicago White Sox

Jordan Leasure was acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the LA Dodgers last summer. He was immediately sent to play for Chicago's AAA affiliate, the Charlotte Knights. He impressed in the Arizona Fall League in October as he dominated on the mound.

With the White Sox's opening-day roster incorporating nine returning players and a lot of new faces, Jordan Leasure is expected to shine for the ballclub in 2024. He has pitched four individual innings in four Cactus League games and has impressed at the mound.

In those four innings, Leasure allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out six hitters. Later, he voiced confidence in his successful outings in the spring and said:

"Every outing I’ve gotten more comfortable in game and starting to refine. I can feel everything coming out of a hand a lot better as well."

It will be interesting to witness a journey of a talented young reliever who could become the future closer of the White Sox in the MLB.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.