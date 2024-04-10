WATCH: Will Smith’s epic three-run homer extends the Dodgers’ lead

It was a big night for Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith on Tuesday, achieving his first home run of the 2024 season. Smith’s homer came in the fifth inning giving the Dodgers a 6-0 lead against the Minnesota Twins.

The Dodgers catcher doubled the team's lead by hitting a three-run homer off Twins pitcher Louie Varland. Smith, who is coming off a solid performance this season, went 2-for-5 at the plate.

In the 2024 season, Will Smith has a batting average of .400. He has hit five extra base hits and has driven in 12 RBIs in just 50 at bats over 12 games.

Before Smith’s homer in the fifth inning, Mookie Betts drew a walk and Freddie Freeman hit a single. On Tuesday's game, the Dodgers offensive surge kicked off starting in the fourth inning.

Will Smith and Teoscar Hernandez both hit singles to get things going. Shortly after, came James Outman’s three-run homer, which put the Dodgers up by 3-0.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were victorious 6-3 against the Minnesota Twins.

Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow matched career-high against the Twins

Despite such long balls by the Los Angeles Dodgers offense, the real standout of the game was Tyler Glasnow on the mound. Glasnow gave his best performance in his fourth start of the season against the Minnesota Twins.

He threw for seven innings without allowing any runs, only giving three hits without walks. However, the most impressive part of his performance was his career-high 14 strikeouts.

"I felt a lot more balanced today... Just being able to throw more strikes and get ahead of guys," Tyler Glasnow said (via SportsNet LA).

Glasnow went on a streak of six consecutive strikeouts from the third to the fifth inning, striking out all three batters in the fourth inning. Austin Martin was the lone Twin to notch a hit through the first six innings.

