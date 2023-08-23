WATCH: Willson Contreras draws multiple lines on field, slams bat in frustration before getting tossed 

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras was ejected against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday after drawing multiple lines on the field in frustration.

The game ended 6-3 in favor of the Pirates as the Cardinals lost their second game of the series in disappointing fashion. One of the highlights was Contrates' outburst of frustartion after being struck out in the seventh inning and getting ejected for drawing a line on the field.

The incident occured in the top of the seventh inning while facing Colin Holderman on the mound. Contreras was struck out and in his frustration, drew a line in the strike zone before walking to the dugout. As a result the umpire ejected the Cardinals catcher. Contreras came back and drew a few more lines in anger.

Here's the video:

Willson Contreras was signed by the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent in 2009 and went on to make his MLB debut for them in 2016.

The Cubs won the World Series title in Contreras' first season in the majors, and the catcher was named an All-Star thrice during his time in Chicago. Ahead of the 2023 season, Contreras signed a five-year, $ 87.5 million contract with the Cardinals and made the move to St. Louis.

While the Cardinals are struggling in last place in the division this season, the frustration in their camp is palpable. Tuesday's ejection of Contreras highlighted the modd in their team amidst recent struggles.

Oli Marmol follows Willson Contreras and gets himself ejected

After Willson Contreras was ejected by the home plate umpire for arguing the strike zone, St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol. too, came out of the dugout to defend his catcher and met the same fate.

Both the catcher and the manager were ejected in the seventh inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates as frustration built up in the Cardinals dugout. While they have lost the first two games of the series, there's another game left to play, and the Cardinals will be desparate to avoid being swept.