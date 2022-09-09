Watch: Yadier Molina blasts two home runs in same game while he and pitcher Adam Wainwright tie MLB record for most starts as batterymates

Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright have tied a record of 15 years in the making for the duo. Adam Wainwright started today against the Chicago Cubs with Yadier Molina behind the plate. This marked the 324th time the two started as batterymates, tying the MLB record held by Detroit Tigers duo Mickey Lolick and Bill Freehan.

With all eyes on the duo as history was made, Yadier Molina was hot at the plate. He hit two home runs in the game against the Cubs today. One of those home runs was absolutely crushed as he sent it to the upper deck.

MLB @MLB On the same day Yadi makes history with Adam Wainwright, he hits one to the upper deck! On the same day Yadi makes history with Adam Wainwright, he hits one to the upper deck! 😱 https://t.co/Ao59cRe86y

While only having two home runs for the entire season so far, Yadi doubles that today. The MLB-Veteran has had a fantastic career with the St. Louis Cardinals. Spending all 19 seasons of his career with the Cardinals, Molina has been voted into 10 All-Star games.

Yadier Molina is set to retire after the season is over. He has had quite the career behind the plate for the Cardinals. He won two World Series titles with St. Louis in 2006 and 2011. He's argued to be one of the best defensive catchers of his time, attaining nine Gold Glove awards.

19 years is a long career for anybody in the MLB, let alone being a catcher. Constantly having to squat down for hours on end, being hit with baseballs repeatedly, and having to wear catcher's gear during the middle of the summer can take its toll. After 19 years behind the dish, Yadier Molina's body has started to wear down on him.

Since Molina announced his retirement, there are still uncertainties around Adam Wainwright and when he will hang it up. Wainwright did not mention anything about retiring at the end of the 2022 season. He's still executing at a high level on the mound for the Cardinals in his 18th season.

As Yadier Molina gets ready for his final postseason push, can the Cardinals surprise some teams in the playoffs?

The St. Louis Cardinals are 81-57 with their loss to the Chicago Cubs today. They are still in first place in the National League Central. They currently hold a 10-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals have two different two-game series against the Brewers coming up. The Cardinals will look to dominate the series over Milwaukee and push towards the postseason.

The Cardinals could be a surprise team in this year's playoffs. The Cardinals have a solid pitching rotation built around Wainwright, Jordan Montgomery, and Jack Flaherty, who recently returned to the team. Their pitching can carry them in a playoff series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif