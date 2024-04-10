Watch: Yankees' Aaron Judge and Juan Soto join WWE superstar Damian Priest for pregame festivities 

The New York Yankees released a video of their latest visitor, WWE superstar Damian Priest meeting with the likes of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto ahead of Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins.

The Yankees continued their brilliant start to the MLB season with a close 3-2 win over the Marlins, setting up the chance to sweep them on Wednesday. Ahead of the game, the WWE star got the chance to meet some of the players and the video of his interaction with the two stars was shared on social media.

Damian Priest is a WWE wrestler who came to prominence around 2020, especially after he became the United States champion in 2021. Famously hailing from New York, he is a longtime fan of the Yankees and has been very public about his loyalty to the team. Over the weekend, on the second night of Wrestle Mania 40, he defeated Drew McIntyre to become the WWE World Champion.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto started a formidable partnership for the Yankees in the first few weeks of the season. Soto's arrival to the team has lived up to the hype, leaving Yankees fans feeling on cloud nine. Their stacked lineup did enough on Tuesday to get them over the line and take their record to 10-2 for the season.

In the video released by the Yankees on X/Twitter, Damian Priest was gifted a signed bat by Aaron Judge and also took a few pictures with Juan Soto. All in all, spirits are high in the Bronx and the WWE star was seen enjoying it as much as the rest of New York.

Yankees bats and arms step up to cover for Aaron Judge's slow start to the season

While the New York Yankees were overly reliant on captain Aaron Judge last season in the MLB, this year has been completely different so far. Juan Soto has made a strong start to life in New York, which has helped take some of the pressure off Judge.

Moreover, they put in a real team effort on Tuesday to record a narrow 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins. Alex Verdugo homered in the second and a Giancarlo Stanton double and a Soto single got them the three runs on the night.

Their arms were equally impressive, with Carlos Rodon making an impeccable start with six innings. While Ian Hamilton gave up two runs in his first innings, he settled into his second before Clay Holmes came on in the ninth to record a save and secure the win.

