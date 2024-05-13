Watch: Yankees’ Alex Verdugo recalls emotional exchange with his mom after his gift to her, post her cancer diagnosis

Yankees left-fielder Alex Verdugo recalled an emotional story on Mother's Day when he gifted his mother, Mitchell, a touching tribute after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. In the video, Verdugo spoke about the custom-made chain adorned with breast cancer ribbons, symbolizing solidarity with his mother in her fight against cancer.

In the video, Alex Verdugo expressed gratitude for his mother:

"For me she is just the woman that, you know I wouldn't be here without her. She puts others before herself. ... I think seeing her do that and being the person that she is just makes me wanna be a better person.

After her cancer diagnosis, Mitchell began the required treatment.

"My mom got diagnosed with cancer and for me it was just, I am already big into jewellery. I have a necklace that was made basically with the breast cancer ribbons pink and then with hearts in between.

He tenderly reflected on his mother's reaction when he presented her with the necklace:

"I told my mom when you beat cancer because I know you will, this is your chain. I saw her tear up when I told her, she cried and I feel like its just little things man, little things go a long way."

Watch Alex Verdugo's recall the emotional exchange:

Besides Alex Verdugo, captain Aaron Judge also recalled a heartfelt memory with his mother, Patty Judge

Left-handed Alex Verdugo sat out Sunday's game on Mother's Day against the Tampa Bay Rays to avoid southpaw Tyler Alexander. However, captain Aaron Judge and the Yankees effortlessly defeated the Rays in the series finale (6-10). Judge notably hit a towering home run on a day that is very close to his heart.

Besides Alex Verdugo's heartfelt story, the Yankees captain also recounted a memory with his mother, Patty Judge, as he said:

"My parents were my T-Ball coaches, we were the Rockies and I hit the plate. I didn’t notice, but one of my shoes was untied. My mom just stopped everything, ran over and tied my shoe with a double knot to make sure it was tight.

"She always took care of me in things I didn’t even notice or thought were so important. She was there to pick me up. So that was pretty cool." (via NJ.com)

The NY Yankees ballplayers sported pink gear for the Mother's Day clash, and the resounding victory in the series finale was a fitting homage to all the moms who have supported them.

