Watch: Yankees' Anthony Volpe, Nestor Cortes Jr. & more reveal the one food item they could eat for a lifetime 

The New York Yankees are off to a hot start this season and YES Network makes sure to regularly ask hilarious questions off the field. This has been going on since the start of the season and the latest question was to pick one food item they could eat for a lifetime.

Anthony Volpe, Nestor Cortes Jr. and others participated in the questionnaire:

"If I could only eat one meal for the rest of my life, it would have to be buffalo wings," RHP Tommy Kahnle said.

"I think I could eat chipotle for the rest of my life," LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. said.

"Probably steak and potato," closer Clay Holmes said.

"Just rice, chicken and beans," Luis Gil said.

"Go-to sandwich order," Jose Trevino said. "Firehouse Subs has this like cheddar bacon ranch. Really good. If you haven't had one, you should try it."

"I like grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella and balsamic. Roasted red peppers sometimes," Anthony Volpe said.

"Chicken cutlet, fresh mutts, roasted red peppers," Luke Weaver said.

"A chicken cutlet sandwich, something like that, chicken parm sandwich," Clarke Schmidt said.

"A turkey club," catcher Austin Wells said.

Juan Soto-led Yankees blast past Giants challenge

On Sunday, the Yankees swept the San Francisco Giants in the three-game series at Oracle Park, as they won 7-5 in the final game and improved their season record to 42-19. They now maintain a 2.5-game lead over second-placed Baltimore Orioles in the AL East leaderboard.

Juan Soto led the four-run surge in the ninth with his second homer of the game, as the Bronx Bombers registered an epic come-from-behind victory. Earlier Soto hit a home run in the first innings against Blake Snell.

The Yankees entered the ninth trailing 5-3 but not long after, Soto's three-run home run drive put the Yankees ahead 6-5. This was followed by the game-winning RBI double from Giancarlo Stanton on which the Yankees captain scored.

Clay Holmes pitched a clean inning in the bottom of the ninth to earn his 17th save of the season.

