WATCH: Yankees' Harrison Bader spotted chugging beer at the Rangers game

Today, New York Yankees star center fielder Harrison Bader was spotted chugging a beer at the New York Rangers versus Dallas Stars game. After Bader downed a drink on the jumbotron, a short clip quickly went viral online.

Bader made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017. After five seasons, on August 2, 2022, the Cardinals traded Bader for cash considerations to the New York Yankees for pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

It seems Bader is living it up in the off-season as a Yankee.

𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐈𝐄  @FrankiesTwoLoud Harrison Bader is a man of the people Harrison Bader is a man of the people https://t.co/goXb0SC6Hn

"Harrison Bader is a man of the people." - Frankie

The New York Rangers rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 in the game, much to the delight of Bader.

Harrison Bader was spotted at a New York Knicks game with Nestor Cortes

Harrison Bader of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In the first half of December 2022, Bader was spotted courtside with his fellow teammate Nestor Cortes for a New York Knicks versus Atlanta Hawks game.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Harrison Bader and Nestor Cortes Jr. are at The Garden for some New York Knicks basketball tonight Harrison Bader and Nestor Cortes Jr. are at The Garden for some New York Knicks basketball tonight https://t.co/xnEOCUEGeE

"Harrison Bader and Nestor Cortes Jr. are at The Garden for some New York Knicks basketball tonight." - Talkin' Yanks

Once again on December 22, 2022, the star center fielder turned up for a New York Knicks game, this time against the Toronto Raptors.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Harrison Bader courtside at the Knicks-Raptors game tonight Harrison Bader courtside at the Knicks-Raptors game tonight 🙌 https://t.co/LMqbzjqGxG

"Harrison Bader courtside at the Knicks-Raptors game tonight." - Yankees videos

Bader was born and raised in New York and appears to be relishing being in the city. It's good to see him out and about, showing his support for the New York teams. This may become a theme of the offseason, as there is plenty of time to relax before the 2023 campaign kicks off.

With the Yankees hopeful of winning it all in the 2023 season, fans will be hoping Bader can play a big part for the team. There is reason to be optimistic in New York and seeing Bader at sporting events acts warms the hearts of the Yankees faithful.

Poll : 0 votes