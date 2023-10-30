WATCH: Yankees icon Jorge Posada hears ‘Andy Pettitte’ when wife asks ‘Can I pet it?’ while pointing to their pet dog 

It seems like Jorge Posada has been taking some acting lessons, or trying his luck at comedy. Either way, he appears to be a natural.

Posada’s wife, Laura shared a video on her Instagram account where the former New York Yankees catcher can be seen seated inside of an airplane with their adorable, tiny pet dog on his lap.

Laura goes on to ask, “Can I pet it?,” referring to their furry friend. Instead, Posada pretends to hear, “Andy Pettitte,” and immediately clarified that he is not the former Yankees flamethrower.

Posada and Pettitte shared some incredible moments together, both on the pitch and off of it. However, there’s no way anyone could ever confuse the two in person.

Laura then goes on to repeat her question. This time, Posada hears it right and grants her permission to shower the patient pup with all her affection.

"obsessed with Posada’s wife and skits andypettitte #canipetit" - sandy stats

The interaction was obviously planned out beforehand, but regardless, it was funny and adorable. The straight face that Posada manages to pull off in the video is impeccable. Maybe he should give acting or comedy some serious thought one day.

Jorge Posada and Andy Pettitte's HOF snub doesn't put any dent on their legacy

It’s hard to imagine the New York Yankees’ domination during the late ‘90s without the revered ‘Core Four,’ comprising Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte, Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera.

While both Jeter and Rivera have made the Hall of Fame as first-ballot inductees, Posada and Pettitte's Cooperstown case hasn't been as straightforward.

Jorge Posada became eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2017, but received only 3.8% of votes - well short of the Hall's stipulated 5%. Thus, he was dropped from future ballots. Posada now has to wait until 2027 to make it to the Hall via the "Today's Game" Eras Committee.

Andy Pettitte, on the other hand, has remained on the ballot but is yet to receive anywhere close to the 75% of votes that are required for election.

Both Posada and Pettitte were integral to the Yankees’ success during the three-peat years. Posada’s strategic game-calling and exceptional defensive skills perfectly complemented Pettitte’s precision pitching.

Without the pair, there won’t be a ‘Core Four.’ Posada and Pettitte might not have made the Hall of Fame yet, but the careers that they have forged for themselves are, without a doubt, legendary. No HOF approval needed.