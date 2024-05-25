WATCH: Yankees legendary manager Joe Torre makes the pitching change during National Hall of Fame's East-West Classic

On Saturday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame honored the legacy of the Negro League by hosting the “Hall of Fame East-West Classic: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues All-Star Game” at Cooperstown's renowned Doubleday Field.

It began after the Museum inaugurated its new exhibit, “The Souls: Voices of Black Baseball.”. The game featured 27 former major leaguers like CC Sabathia, Chris Young and Tony Gwynn Jr. and HOFers like Ken Griffey Jr., Ozzie Smith, and Joe Torre.

Young became the captain of the East team, while Sabathia took the leadership of the West team. However, Torre stole the show when he entered the field to change pitchers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans felt nostalgic after witnessing the great MLB player/manager control the game like he did in the late 90’s and early 20’s, which won him four World Series.

Joe Torre believes the Yankees are staying for the long run this season

Joe Torre was the manager of the New York Yankees for 12 years (1996–2007). Under his leadership, the Yankees established themselves as one of the best in the league. Torre won four World Series (1996, 1988–2000), all with the Yankees, and finished his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Joe Torre voiced his admiration for the New York Yankees on MLB Network's "High Heat," hosted by Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo. He anticipated Cole's return, as well as a healthy Judge-Standon-Rizzo offense, which will help them stay competitive this season.

“The Yanks are special,” Torre said. “They gonna get (Gerrit) Cole back, I believe next month, and could nothing but make the other starter better.”

“The Yanks are legitimate. As long as the Big Guy (refer to Aaron Judge) healthy. (Aaron) Judge is remarkable. He’s a great specimen and leader in that clubhouse. Stanton came in a better shape in the spring training. And, of course, you gonna have Rizzo this whole year. I think they’re gonna be around for a long haul.”

Entering Saturday, the Yankees have a 36-17 record this season, leading the AL East. They're on a three-game winning streak with a lead in the series against the San Diego Padres. They'll play the second game at Petco Park for a chance to win the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback