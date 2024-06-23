WATCH: Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected after Marcus Stroman's strike zone complaints vs. Braves

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected during Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves for arguing with the home plate umpire about the strike zone. This marks his fourth ejection this season.

The Yankees entered Saturday's game against the Braves following an 8-1 defeat but made a strong start thanks to a two-run homer from Aaron Judge in the first inning. They built a strong lead, going up 7-1, before some questionable strike zone calls from the umpire disrupted their momentum.

Right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman, making his 16th appearance of the season, voiced his frustration when Marcell Ozuna walked in the seventh inning due to the disputed calls. The New York ace made his frustration clear to the umpire when Boone strode out of the dugout to defend his player, but after a brief and heated exchange, home plate umpire Derek Thomas ejected him.

The former MLB player has been the manager of the New York Yankees since 2018. Despite boasting an impressive regular season record during that time, Boone has failed to lead the team to a World Series title. Nonetheless, they have made a strong start to the MLB season this year and will hopefully have a deep postseason run.

Yankees record 8-3 victory over the Braves despite Aaron Boone's ejection

New York Yankees managed to tie their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves with an impressive 8-3 victory despite having manager Aaron Boone ejected on Saturday. Having lost the first game of the series in disappointing fashion, their bats stepped up to the plate and delivered the goods in the second game.

Aaron Judge started the scoring for the Yankees with a two-run homer while subsequent RBIs from Oswaldo Cabrera and Gleyber Torres saw them take a commanding lead. Trent Grisham then provided the icing on the cake with a solo homer in the seventh to seal the game. With the series tied 1-1, the two sides will play the final decider at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.