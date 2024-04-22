WATCH: Yankees manager Aaron Boone improbably gets ejected in top of first vs. Athletics

Aaron Boone has a reputation for getting ejected in Major League Baseball, but even this is an unprecedented one for him. In the top of the first against the Oakland Athletics, after just five pitches, the manager had to take an early shower.

Boone had previously complained about what he deemed an incorrect ruling, and the home plate umpire offered a warning. However, right before the ejection, the cameras happened to pan over to him.

The video plainly shows Boone standing silently in the dugout before being tossed for seemingly no reason. The New York Yankees skipper quickly pointed out that it was a fan behind him who was heckling the umpire, but it was too late.

Boone quickly went out to argue, insisting in a profanity-laced rant that he didn't say anything. He swore, and the video seems to back that up, that he heeded the ump's initial warning. The umpire said to Boone:

"Hey, guess what? You're not yelling at me, I did what I was supposed to do and checked. I'll f*****g [incoherent] hit by the pitch. Got anything else to say and you're gone. Okay?"

Boone silently took the criticism with a thumbs-up and was ejected moments later.

What was Aaron Boone arguing about when he got ejected?

In the top of the first, Carlos Rodon dealt a 0-2 pitch to Oakland Athletics star Esteury Ruiz that caused him to try and check his swing. The check was ruled successful, and the pitch was then ruled a hit batsman.

Aaron Boone arguing with the umpire

Aaron Boone understandably argued about the call, believing that it was a bad call on the check swing. The swing would've resulted in a strikeout and not a batter on base, the only one Rodon has surrendered at the time of writing (though Ruiz was then picked off). It was Boone's 31st managerial ejection.

