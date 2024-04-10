WATCH: Yankees players dish on favorite fast food joints ft. Aaron Judge, Nestor Cortes Jr. & more

On Tuesday, the Yes Network released a video of Yankees players discussing their favorite fast food joints. Captain Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Aaron Boone, among other Yankees players, participated in the fun segment and revealed their favorite fast food joints.

Aaron Judge picked In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A as his favorite destinations. Manager Aaron Boone picked Taco Bell, while Nestor Cortes Jr. picked Five Guys. Overall, Chick-fil-A was among the favorites, followed by In-N-Out, Taco Bell, Five Guys, Chipotle and McDonald's.

The video was uploaded by Yes Network on Instagram. Have a look:

Chick-fil-A is one of the fastest-growing American fast food chains that specialize in in chicken sandwiches. They have 3,059 restaurants across 48 states, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The late S. Truett Cathy founded the famous fast food chain in 1946. Notably, the restaurant is closed on Sundays, as the company believes that it gives their workers time to rest and enjoy time with family.

Yankees off to a flyer, Aaron Boone says it's just a start, long road ahead

The Yankees improved their season record to 10-2 after beating Miami Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday. The club boasts the best record in the majors, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for wins, but the LA club has played two games more.

Carlos Rodon pitched a gem on Tuesday, going unscathed in six innings, including six strikeouts. He only allowed four hits and two walks before exiting the game in seventh place.

The Yankees manager found the team in a good spot in a postgame conference. However, he added that it's just a start and that there's a long road ahead.

“You can’t take (wins) off the board, and they matter now as much as any time,” manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s early and there’s a long way to go, but any time you can play a stretch of games like this, you’d sure sign up for that.”

“I’m pleased with how the group is competing, how they’ve come together,” Boone added. “We’ve got to keep that same focus going.”

The Yankees will look to sweep the Marlins on Wednesday.

