WATCH: Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe comes in clutch with game-tying three-run homer against Red Sox

The New York Yankees' final game of the series against the Boston Red Sox witnessed a dazzling effort from Anthony Volpe, who struck a game-tying, three-run homer in the seventh inning.

The Yankees traied 5-2 after Justin Turner's three-run homer at the top of the seventh. The game seemed to be slipping away from the Yankees, who entered the series finale on the back of two successive losses against their rivals.

However, Anthony Volpe had other ideas as he hit back for the Yankees with a three-run homer of his own in the bottom of the inning.

The rookie dispatched John Schreiber's sinker over the right field fence for his game-tying home run, his 17th of the MLB season.

It was a moment of redemption for the young star as his throwing error in the sixth inning allowed Rafael Devers to give the Red Sox the lead.

Anthony Volpe's heroics go in vain as the New York Yankees suffer a series sweep

The homegrown young star has been one of the saving graces for the Yankees in one of their worst seasons in a decade. Their wild-card hopes are hanging by a thread with the pressure mounting on manager Aaron Boone.

The Yankees were up against a familiar foe in Devers, who struck his 29th home run of the season and 23rd career homer against the Yankees to give the Red Sox the lead in the first inning.

Kyle Higashioka's solo home run in the third inning brought the home team back into the contest in front of a despondent crowd at Yankee Stadium.

However, Volpe's effort went in vain as the Red Sox took the lead in the top of the ninth and won 6-5, completing a series sweep.

While the youngster is one of the bright sparks for the struggling Yankees, seasoned players like Giancarlo Stanton have been one of the major issues for the team. The 33-year-old faced the wrath of the fans at Yankee Stadium during the second game of the series as he was booed after his batting average dropped to .199 for the season.