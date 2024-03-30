WATCH: Yankees slugger Juan Soto's sharp one-word response to injury concern

After a magnificent game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Yankess on Friday, RF Juan Soto was asked whether he was feeling any strain on his ankle.

His response has been reverberating as a song among the Yankee nation, which has adored the left-handed slugger since he made his way to the Bronx this offseason. Soto simply said:

"Nope"

Take a look at the video here:

Juan Soto has come out all guns blazing this season for the Bronx Bombers. On Opening Day against the Houston Astros, he smashed a hit, walked twice in three at-bats, and drove in a key run in the Yankees' 5-4 win against their American League rivals.

In game 2 of the inaugural series at Minute Maid Park, he went 3-4, drew a walk, and drove another RBI in his nascent career as a Yankee. Juan Soto is already dropping hints of becoming a Yankee legend should he extend his contract after the 2024 season.

Soto signed a one-year, $31.5 million deal with the Yankees this offseason to avoid his final year of arbitration, making the switch from the West to the East coast in the Bronx.

At just 25, he's being touted to break contract records once he hits free agency after the ongoing MLB season.

Juan Soto will be taking to the field for the Yankees in Game 3 against the Astros

Quashing any doubts or apprehensions, Juan Soto exclaimed that he will be playing game three of the regular-game series against the Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX.

He had earlier negated rumors about his ankle injury scare, as he was electric in the outfield for the Yanks in both games against Houston.

It seems like the Bronx Bombers have found what they had been looking for in the outfield for years following the emergence of the 25-year-old Dominican Republic man.

Soto's outfield dominance is just one aspect of his mercurial talents inside the diamond. His game-reading ability at the home plate is something youngsters can learn from.

He has drawn three walks in seven at bats this season. Soto has generated four hits and two RBIs and doesn't look to stop anytime soon for the Yankees in 2024.

