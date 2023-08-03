Watch: Yankees stadium erupts with 'Fire Cashman' chants during game vs Rays 

Chants of "Fire Cashman" by New York Yankees fans erupted at Yankee Stadium for the second straight night. It started on Tuesday after the team's inaction before the trade deadline.

On Wednesday, when Gerrit Cole gave up a home run to Wander Franco in the first inning, the crowd lost no time in doing it again.

All eyes were on Yankees' General Manager Brian Cashman as the club approached the MLB trade deadline on August 1. With the season falling in ruins, fans wanted to hear about a blockbuster trade that would help turn their fortunes around.

Things could not have been worse, however, with talents like Giancarlo Stanton batting under.200 on the season and Anthony Rizzo going two months without a home run. Due to their current 55-52 record, the Yankees are still in last place in the AL East.

Yankees fans fed up with club's trade inaction, lay blame on GM

Cashman is not a well-liked figure by many fans in the New York area. The Yankees' front office was undoubtedly inactive as the trade deadline passed. The team's roster was essentially the same as it had been the day before.

Yankees fans started blaming Cashman after the deadline passed without any blockbuster deals. Many people used Twitter to express their disgust, and Google even saw an increase in searches for "Fire Brian Cashman" around this time.

While the Yankees' record of 55-52 puts them above .500, they are languishing in last place in their division and are currently 11 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place.

Fans expected this team to fight for a World Series this season, therefore their current situation is simply not good enough for the organization.

New York Yankees fans are seemingly at their breaking point as the season draws to a close, as it seems like everything that could have gone wrong for the Yankees this year did.