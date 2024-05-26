WATCH: Yankees star Gerrit Cole's son Caden makes his batboy debut during father's BP session

New York Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole had his second live BP session on his way back from injury on Saturday. But his son, Caden, stole the show with his first appearance as a batboy for the pinstripes.

The reigning AL Cy Young winner hasn't made an appearance in the MLB due to an elbow inflammation since spring training. Cole has made considerable progress over the past week and was accompanied by his wife and son during Saturday's session. Amy Cole posted a video of their day where young Caden is seen on batboy duty.

Here's the video:

Since starting his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2017, Gerrit Cole has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the country.

He joined the New York Yankees in 2020 and has made several appearances with his wife Amy. The couple started dating in college and announced their marriage in 2016. They welcomed their first son, Cole, in 2020 and had their second, Everett, in 2023.

Amy Cole shared several videos of the family's day out on Instagram on Saturday. It featured Caden hard at work on batboy duty before he took to the field and showed off his base running skills with some slides.

The family then went to celebrate his big day with his favorite food: baked oysters and burgers.

Latest update on Gerrit Cole's journey back to MLB action

Gerrit Cole is yet to make an appearance for the New York Yankees this year, which makes the team's strong start to the MLB season even more impressive. The team received some good news on Cole's progress after he threw his second live BP session, saying afterwards:

"We hit all our goals. We did exactly what we wanted to do. Threw a lot of strikes. So pretty good."

According to latest reports, the pitcher will have another live BP session next week. If all goes well, he might soon be cleared to begin rehab assignment in the minors as he continues his way back to MLB action.

