Watch: Yermin Mercedes pours champagne on himself after getting picked up by San Francisco Giants

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants claimed catcher and designated hitter Yermin Mercedes, aka The Yermin-ator, off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

Celebrating success is a form of self-appreciation. It's all too tempting to focus on the accomplishments of others while overlooking your own. Clapping for your success, no matter how minor, can inspire you to do more. Yermin Mercedes seems to be a believer in this principle and took to his Instagram account to post a hilarious video celebrating his success by himself. Mercedes can be seen in the video slooshing champagne on himself and bouncing in joy, seemingly unconcerned about anything else.

Yermin Mercedes celebrating his success after joining SF Giants.

Yermin captioned the IG video and said, "Enjoy your achievements, no one is going to do it for you."

Jomboy Media was quick to download Yermin's celebratory video and post it on their Twitter handle.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Yermin Mercedes posted this video of himself celebrating being picked up by the Giants Yermin Mercedes posted this video of himself celebrating being picked up by the Giants https://t.co/hJrBKv7fSG

"Yermin Mercedes posted this video of himself celebrating being picked up by the Giants." - @Jomboy Media

Yermin deleted the viral video from his Instagram account hours later for unknown reasons.

Backstory behind Yermin Mercedes' crazy celebration

Chicago White Sox v Seattle Mariners

Yermin Mercedes' MLB 2021 season with the Chicago White Sox started on a sunny note, earning him the American League Rookie of the Month. In an unfortunate turn, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa chastised Mercedes and demoted him to the minor leagues. Mercedes' made an error of swinging at a 3-0 pitch in the ninth inning of a game in which the Chicago White Sox were leading. Yermin moved on from the incident and went on to play for the Chicago White Sox's Triple-A affiliate for the remaining of the 2021 season.

Tony mentioned, "I was upset because that's not a time to swing 3-0. I knew the Twins knew I was upset. He missed a 3-0 take sign. It's a learning experience. It's a manager's responsibility. It's a teaching moment. I don't want to ever give the other team an excuse to take a shot at one of our players. We were taught from day one to respect the game, respect the competition, respect the opponent."

Mercedes expressed his opinion saying, "I'm going to play my game. I can't be another person. If I change, everything is going to change."

When asked about Yermin's opinion, Tony commented, "I heard he said something like, 'I play my game.' No, he doesn't. He plays the game of Major League Baseball, respects the game, respects the opponents. And he's got to respect the [take] sign."

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Tony La Russa plans on reaching out to Yermin Mercedes after he decided to step away from baseball indefinitely Tony La Russa plans on reaching out to Yermin Mercedes after he decided to step away from baseball indefinitely https://t.co/gemBcjgx1p

"Tony La Russa plans on reaching out to Yermin after he decided to step away from baseball indefinitely." - @FOX Sports: MLB

For Yermin, it is a fresh start in MLB with the San Francisco Giants and a golden opportunity to rise from the ashes like a phoenix. Best of luck, Yermin-ator!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far