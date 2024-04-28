A pair of Yordan Alvarez home runs against the Colorado Rockies in Mexico City was the catalyst the Houston Astros needed to finally return to winning ways.

A 12-4 rout of the Rockies saw the Astros snap out of a five-game losing streak and ease some pressure on new manager Joe Espada. Houston is currently rock bottom of the AL West, but this result could turn out to be what they needed to spark a turnaround.

Alvarez has been a game-winner for the Astros for many seasons now and his crushing dingers aren’t a rare sight at all. However, what was unique about his pair of home runs on Saturday was that both traveled exactly 461 feet. What are the chances?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It marked Alvarez’s 6th and 7th home run of the season. You can watch both hits down below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alvarez wasn’t the only player who stepped up for the Astros. The offense finally clicked and bore some semblance to the free-scoring, dominant Astros of recent seasons.

Kyle Tucker homered shortly after Alvarez’s first home run of the game to put them up 4-2.

Expand Tweet

The majority of the crowd in Mexico City was draped in Astros orange, which made Houston feel right at home.

Yordan Alvarez retains full trust in his team to turn things around

While it's not possible to win a division in April, it’s possible to lose it. It will still be too early to rule the Astros out completely of the pennant race, but their 8-19 start has definitely made it very difficult.

The Mexico City trip could very well be the beginning of the Astros’ resurgence, and Yordan Alvarez retains full confidence in his team.

“I don't think it’s a secret we were having a tough go of it offensively. I trust the talent that our team has. I told the guys; This is going to be our beginning of the season," said Yordan Alvarez, while speaking to MLB.com after the game.

Game 2 against the Rockies in Mexico City is scheduled for April 28 at 4:05 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback