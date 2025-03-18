WATCH: Yoshinobu Yamamoto's unusual javelin warm-up routine goes viral ahead of Dodgers' season opener vs. Cubs

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to start the opening game of the 2025 MLB season. LAD takes on the Chicago Cubs in the high octane Tokyo Series, with game 1 scheduled to begin from 6:10 a.m. EST on Tuesday. Yamamoto, the highly influential RHP, will be up against fellow country mate Shota Imanaga.

Ahead of the gameday, Yamamoto hit the ground running in advance, as he was observed warming up inside the Tokyo Dome. One startling practice drill that caught attention was Yamamoto launching small projectiles like a javelin thrower to loosen up his shoulder.

Take a look at the viral video here:

"Some pitchers prepare with long toss ... Yoshinobu Yamamoto prepares by throwing javelins! #TokyoSeries."

Yamamoto was an influential figure in the Dodgers bullpen last season, and his contributions throughout the year helped the ballclub claim the World Seires title in emphatic fashion.

The three-time Eiji Sawamura award winner signed the biggest pitcher contract last offseason with the LAD, eclipsing the previous record held by Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

He made 18 starts in 2024 and finished the regular season with a 7-2 record, which translated to a healthy .778 win percentage. Yamamoto had 3.0 ERA, 105 strikeouts, 1.11 WHIP in 90 innings picthed last year. Furthermore, the RHP was highly successful in the postseason, going 2-0 in four starts.

Last year, Yoshinobu Yamamoto started game 2 of the Seoul series against the Padres at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea but registered a loss. He will be hopeful for a better start to the 2025 campaign when he takes to the mound in his home country on Tuesday.

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been impressive with his spring league starts

Yamamoto had joined his Dodgers teammates at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, AZ for spring training well ahead of schedule in February.

The RHP hit the training ground and even started featured in four preseason games. He compiled a 1-0 record, with 4.15 ERA, 14 strikeouts and 1.38 WHIP during spring training.

Furthemore, he gave up 15 hits and wallked three batters in 13 innings pitched through the four preseason games. The signs are ripe for LAD as Yamamoto continues to show maturity at the mound and with every passing day he's looking highly likely to better his last year's records in the upcoming MLB season.

