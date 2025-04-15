WATCH: Yoshinobu Yamamoto shows off juggling skill ahead of Dodgers vs. Rockies game

The LA Dodgers are coming off their third straight series loss, but the players are relaxed. This is especially true of starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who revealed a new skill set of his own to his American teammates.

Ahead of the game against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, Yamamoto showed what he can do with baseball apart from striking out hitters on the mound. Yamamoto showed off his juggling skills to his teammates, manipulating three baseballs at the same time.

The Japanese star's teammates watched in awe at Yamamoto's little exhibition.

Yamamoto has been enjoying a good season thus far. He is coming off a six-shutout inning performance in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs last week, which further reduced his season ERA to 1.23 along with 28 strikeouts.

His next start is scheduled to be on the road against the Texas Rangers this weekend.

Fellow Dodgers ace left impressed with Yoshinobu Yamamoto's work routine

Yoshinobu Yamamoto arrived in the majors ahead of last season, signing a 12-year, $326.5 million deal. This is his second year this season and he has acclimatized himself well within the Dodgers camp.

His work routine seems to have inspired fellow Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow, who shared his thoughts on Yamamoto's routine during his appearance on the "Foul Territory" podcast.

"If I were to take one thing from somebody, I think watching Yamamoto go about his day-to-day, how consistent it is is really impressive," Glasnow said. "

The way he's on the mound too. ... When I'm pitching well, I'm not thinking about where I am, I'm not thinking about what my body's doing. I'm getting the ball, I'm eliminating thought and I'm going. And Yamamoto does it better than anyone I've seen."

Yamamoto has isolated himself in terms of unique training. He was spotted using Javelin throws as part of his training routine. Glasnow revealed more such unique training that Yamamoto engages in.

"He does this crazy, weird isometric hold and stretches and stuff with guy named Yata Sensei," Glasnow added. "Super different philosophy from Western baseball. It's strength-based but it's mobility-based.

"The main objective is to put yourself in an uncomfortable position but also try to focus, consciously think about relaxing your body while you're in a really awkward position."

Based on his early-season play, Yamamoto could be in the running for the NL Cy Young Award this season. If he does well, he could become the first Japanese player to win the award.

