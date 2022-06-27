Watch: Young fan has entire right field at New York Yankees game fixated on bottle flip 

The New York Yankees are continuing to trudge ahead and give their fans plenty to watch. The Yankees have a 53-20 record after tying a big four-game series with the Houston Astros. The Astros, who are first placed in their division, gave Yankees fans something to focus on in the Bronx this past weekend.

However, some fans in the right field stands at Yankee Stadium found themselves focused on something else. A young girl attempted to land one of the smoothest bottle-flips that we have yet to see.

New York Yankees fans fixated on young fan as she attempts bottle flip during game

The New York Yankees have a new second-placed runner-up to watch. The Boston Red Sox have been on an incredible tear and have surpassed the Toronto Blue Jays for the second spot in the American League East. That's why the Yankees had a hard test in front on them on Sunday as they went for a series tie with Houston.

After a walk-off win on Thursday courtesy of Aaron Judge, the Yankees were outscored 6-1 on Friday and Saturday. It was a hot and humid day at Yankee Stadium for the series finale.

During a break in the action, fans out in the sweltering right field stands did what they could to keep themselves occupied. A video has emerged of a child sitting on a bench in the right field bleachers trying to flip a bottle. The young fan had the attention of dozens of fans as she tried to successfully land a bottle of water right-side up.

When the young fan was finally able to complete the flip, a cheer broke out in the stands that rivaled a home run cheer. The girl triumphantly faced the legion of fans as she completed the highest-profile move of her young life. She will likely not forget this outing to Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees won the game 6-3 thanks to a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will travel on to Cleveland to take on the red-hot Guardians in a three-game set with major implications for both teams.

