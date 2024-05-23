WATCH: Young Pirates fan with fake mustache goes viral for listing Livvy Dunne as one of his favorite things about Paul Skene

Paul Skenes has been in the headlines since his days with the LSU Tigers. Skenes' debut became a highly anticipated sensation for fans this season. He’s the first No. 1 overall draft pick to debut as a pitcher in 2024 for the Pitsburg Pirates since Stephen Strasburg. Strasburg debuted with the Washington Nationals in 2010.

Skenes is facing the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park today for his third start. He pitched for six innings, giving up a single run with three strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 2.25. However, a little Paul Skenes fan made a game highlight in the fifth inning.

When a Pirates broadcaster asked him about his favorite thing about Skenes, the little fan answered:

“His mustache and LIVVY DUNNE.”

Skenes has a huge fan base of baseball followers. However, many also support the famous social media influencer and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne. Dunne’s massive following gave the Skenes a lot of attention even before his big league debut.

Livvy Dunne is a true supporter of Paul Skenes

The LSU Tigers’ gymnast is among the highest-paid college athletes due to her massive social media following. While millions follow Dunne, it’s Paul Skens whom she supports wholeheartedly.

There’s no confirmed timeline for when those two started going out. However, since they attended the same college, they had plenty of chances to meet and know each other. Skenes confirmed their relationship on August 2023 in an interview with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Since then, the couple has been open about their commitment on social media.

Source: Livvy Dunne Instagram

Skenes traveled with Dunne to the PNC Park on May 11 for his debut against the Chicago Cubs. The 21-year Pirates' top prospect stuck out seven batters on his first day in four innings. Dunne was there to support him.

Source: Livvy Dunne Instagram

Skenes continued his dominance in his next start against the same team, but this time results were better. He struck out 11 batters without conceding any runs in six innings.

