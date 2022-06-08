Watch: Yu Darvish injures Pete Alonso with a dangerous inside pitch, New York Mets first baseman exits game

After a dominating win two days ago, the New York Mets found themselves in a gramacing position yesterday. San Diego Padres' ace Yu Darvish pitched a seven-inning masterpiece, only giving up two hits and striking out six Mets batters. The Padres proceeded to shut out the Mets, 7-0.

The biggest issue, however, wasn't the lack of production, but the injury to star slugger Pete Alonso. In the top of the second inning, Darvish pitched a 96 mph fastball inside that hit Alonso's right hand. The slugger fell to the ground writhing in pain and Darvish himself looked confused, as if saying that the hit wasn't intentional.

Alonso exited the game and was replaced by J.D. Davis. Fortunately for the New York Mets, the X-rays on the first baseman's hand came back negative for a fracture. It will, however, continue to be monitored.

The star slugger wasn't the only Met hit by a pitch in yesterday's game. In the game's first at-bat, Darvish also hit Brandon Nimmo on his left foot and immediately after Alonso's HBP, Jeff McNeil was hit in the right foot.

Intentional or not, there will certainly be no love lost between these two teams when they clash today for their series-ending game.

What's next for the New York Mets

At the time of writing, the New York Mets hold the top spot in both their division and in all of the National League. They are still without the services of their aces Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom and will likely miss the firepower of Pete Alonso and Starling Marte for some time to come.

But if there's anything that the Mets have proven so far this season, it's their resiliency. Tylor Megill — who, unfortunately, is injured at the moment as well — replaced Jacob deGrom, and he has performed admirably while filling in for the Cy Young awardee. The absence of Scherzer and Megill hasn't been felt much as their pitching staff has stepped up.

Whichever player New York Mets skipper Buck Showalter pulls out of the deck to replace both Pete Alonso and Starling Marte will surely produce for the squad. For now, both J.D. Davis and Mark Canha will have more playing time for the Mets.

