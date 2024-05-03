WATCH: Zach Neto sports t-shirt featuring Mike Trout's face following Angels star's potentially season-ending surgery

LA Angels ace slugger Mike Trout and young shortstop Zach Neto were building great chemistry on the Halos roster, which was evident in their antics on the field or while celebrating the team's home runs and wins.

On Tuesday, the Angels announced that Trout needed surgery to repair a torn meniscus. A definitive timeline for rehabilitation can only be determined once the doctors take a closer look at Mike Trout's left knee.

Young shortstop Zach Neto wore a customized T-shirt with Mike's face on it after the news of his surgery broke. Neto has a good rapport with Trout and considers him his role model in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at Neto's shirt here:

Mike Trout and Zach Neto played an integral part in the LA Angels' come-from-behind win against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29, 2024.

During the game, Trout was electric as he stole a bag, scored a run, and showcased his defensive might in the outfield, while Zach Neto smashed two important base hits during the game and made some electrifying saves in the infield.

It was midway through the third inning when Mike Trout felt some tightness in his left knee and couldn't pinpoint any particular cause for the same. Tests later confirmed a torn meniscus.

LA Angels will turn towards young talent like Zach Neto to step up in big-game situations

The LA Angels lost an experienced INF in Anthony Rendon due to a hamstring tear, and his recovery timeline could be much longer than ten days, which was initially expected. Now the Halos have suffered a major setback, losing in-form Mike Trout for an undetermined time.

While Miguel Sano replaced Rendon at third base, the Angels organization will look to expect some big-game performances from youngsters like shortstop Zach Neto and 1B Nolan Schanuel.

Neto, a first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by the LA Angels, has been fairly decent so far this season for the Halos. He is showing improvement from his rookie year spring to make an impact this season. He is averaging .238 (up from .225 last year), with an OPS of .657, has smashed two home runs, and has driven in eleven runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback