Create
Notifications

“Watching Alejandro Kirk run as fast as he can is truly a sublime viewing experience” - Toronto Blue Jays fans continue praising future All-Star catcher after he speeds around the bases for an RBI double 

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk was batting .319 heading into today&#039;s matchup versus the Tampa Bay Rays.
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk was batting .319 heading into today's matchup versus the Tampa Bay Rays.
Peter J. Wilson
Peter J. Wilson
ANALYST
Modified Jul 02, 2022 04:21 AM IST

It's Canada Day, and the Toronto Blue Jays are celebrating in style. Catcher Alejandro Kirk continued his dominance at the plate as he smacked an RBI double in the third inning.

His teammates chipped in as well. Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each hit two-run doubles preceding Kirk's in the third inning. The trio put five runs up for the Blue Jays and, at the time of writing, they're winning 5-2 in the sixth inning.

Alejandro Kirk has been nothing short of a revelation this season, both for the Toronto Blue Jays and the rest of the MLB. He was hitting .319 heading into today's game versus the Tampa Bay Rays. He's also hit 10 home runs and driven in 32 runs.

Kirk has evolved into a fan favorite in Toronto. Jays fans are showing their love for him by voting him into the starting catching position in the All-Star Game.

He hasn't earned the spot quite yet, but it seems impossible for Yankees catcher Jose Trevino to overtake him in voting. At the last count, Kirk was ahead by more than two million votes.

In today's game, he treated fans to some baserunning as he muscled out a double. Here's how Blue Jays Twitter reacted.

watching alejandro kirk run as fast as he can is truly a sublime viewing experience

Toronto Blue Jays Twitter reacts to catcher Alejandro Kirk hitting a double in today's game

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk has struck out just 23 times this season.
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk has struck out just 23 times this season.

Kirk isn't known for his sprinting speed. He ranks in the MLB's bottom percentile end on Baseball Savant for that category. That's why it's so special when he rounds first base for a double.

ALEJANDRO KIRK absolutely flying around to second base with an RBI double

George Springer is a big fan of Kirk, too.

A Mic'd Up George Springer Confirms That Alejandro Kirk Is The Fastest Man Alive! #AlejandroKirk #GeorgeSpringer #NextLevel #Toronto #BlueJays #MLB @alejandro_kirk https://t.co/QcvG0niNCH

Kirk has become a celebrity in Toronto. The fans absolutely adore him.

The Rogers Centre crowd went nuts as Alejandro Kirk trotted over to left field for his pre-game warm-ups. I believe they call this 'Celebrity Status.' Amazing how quickly Kirk's become a beloved figure on this #BlueJays squad.

Kirk can both hit and catch like an elite player. He's one of the top-five defensive catchers in the league right now.

Alejandro Kirk is in the top 5 of every catcher defensive metric.Best catcher in the MLB. https://t.co/jzCBzSQYt2

With over three million votes, Kirk is one of the most voted-for players for the All-Star Game.

The Captain leads the way 🚀@alejandro_kirk is an All-Star Finalist! https://t.co/bdzir18NeG

Kirk isn't MVP caliber, but that's not stopping Toronto Blue Jays fans from chanting it at Rogers Centre.

MVP chants for Alejandro Kirk at the dome, as there should be
Also Read Article Continues below

New York Yankees fans aren't quite so fond of Kirk. The MLB's recent hitter power rankings placed him above Aaron Judge.

The man has 30 home runs already and you place him 4th, behind Alejandro Kirk? Y’all are lost twitter.com/mlb/status/154…

The Blue Jays will wrap up their series against the Rays tomorrow afternoon.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...