"Watching Mike in outfield everyday, you know he's the best centerfielder and best player in the game" - Los Angeles Angels outfielder in in awe of Mike Trout, claims 3-time MVP still puts time in for practice before games

It is common knowledge to MLB fans that Mike Trout has been the greatest player baseball has seen over the past ten years. The three-time American League MVP has a career batting average of .305, a career .586 slugging percentage — which places him first among active players — and has already racked up 320 home runs in just 12 seasons.

The stigma with a lot of MLB stars that are naturals at the game of baseball is that once they get older, they do not put in the work anymore. Trout proves this to be absolutely false. According to an interview with Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh, Trout continues to put the work in whenever he can.

Mike Trout is an absolute workhorse

In Brandon Marsh's interview with "Fanatics View," they discussed a range of things regarding the Angels and their play this year. They talked about Angels pitcher Reid Detmer's no-hitter, Shohei Ohtani being a great teammate, and the advice Trout has given Marsh.

Brandon Marsh was first asked about his transition from the minors to the MLB last year, and if playing alongside Mike Trout has made a difference.

He responded to this question by saying, "It's a blessing to have him on our side and see him work in the cage."

He then goes on to say that Trout is the best centerfielder and best player in baseball.

Perhaps the most surprising part of the interview, however, is when Marsh talks about Trout's work ethic when it comes to baseball.

"He's out here putting in work before and after BP...it's special to watch for sure," Marsh said in the interview.

The fact that Mike Trout, the best player in baseball, continues to constantly practice just goes to show that hard work pays off.

Trout was sidelined with a calf injury for the majority of the 2021 season, and is looking to have a comeback year in 2022. So far, Trout is batting .325, slugging .684, and has 10 home runs in 34 games. All of those numbers are in the top five in the MLB in their respective categories. Trout is on pace to put up numbers similar to his three MVP seasons, so it is safe to say he is back and all of the work he has put in has certainly helped.

The Los Angeles Angels are looking to get a bounceback win after a two-game losing streak to the Texas Rangers on May 18 at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

