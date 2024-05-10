“Way too deep for them not to roll into 105 wins” - Former MLB player predicts Dodgers’ powerful squad to dominate the season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been in the spotlight this season after acquiring some of the biggest names in the offseason. The Dodgers are believed to have a superteam with recapturing the World Series title being their ultimate goal.

After acquiring top players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow, to name a few, the Dodgers have garnered attention as a dominant team. The club has also been living up to its reputation with its formidable offense and talented defensive squad.

In an interview with MLB Network, former baseball player Mark DeRosa gave his opinions on the franchise's powerful squad that could dominate this season. DeRose believes the team could easily win around 105 games.

"They are just way too deep for them not to roll into a 105 wins."

"Their starters are only going to get healthier as this season progresses," DeRosa said.

DeRosa further mentioned Glasnow and Yamamoto's powerful pitching. Talking about the team's offense, the former MLB player discussed Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Ohtani's fearsome trio.

"Could arguably be the best one, two, three that's ever been put on a uniform. What Ohtani's doing is really really like other wordly stuff, and then he's backed up by Freddie Freeman," DeRosa continued.

Dodgers win 14 of their last 16 games to extend a hot winning streak

The Dodgers might have had a slow start, but they keep improving after every game. Out of the last 16 games, the team has won 14 and is on a seven-game winning streak, including a sweep against rivals Atlanta Braves.

The team's offense continues to dominate with rookie players like Andy Pages. Veterans like Teoscar Hernandez and Max Muncy have continued to stay productive at the plate as well with their hot-hitting streak.

Additionally, the team has welcomed back Walker Buehler to bolster their starting rotation after a lengthy absence. Veteran hurler Clayton Kershaw is expected to add extra firepower to the squad upon his return.

With Yamamoto and Glasnow dominating, they seem to have a great shot to win more than 100 games as the team is currently sitting at the top of the NL West with an impressive 26-13 record.

