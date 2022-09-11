"Way to Go Big G!" "This team needs Stanton so bad" - New York Yankees fans celebrate Giancarlo Stanton's first home run since All-Star Game

Giancarlo Stanton’s importance to the New York Yankees cannot be stated enough. It’s no coincidence that his month-long absence coincided with the Yankees’ dreadful run in August.

The stretch saw the club’s divisional lead shrink from 16 games to as low as 3.5. Following their emphatic 10-3 win against pennant-rivals the Tampa Bay Rays earlier today, the Yankees’ AL East advantage increased back to 4.5 games.

The Yankees’ underperforming offense has often been a point of scrutiny after every loss, but today was a different story. Every hitter stepped up to ensure that it wasn’t a one-man Aaron Judge show, as usual.

Stanton, too, left his mark by homering for the first time since this year’s All-Star Game, in which he was adjudged to be the MVP.

"Big G Blastoff" - New York Yankees

Shortly after the Midsummer Classic, Giancarlo Stanton entered the IL with left Achilles tendonitis. In the 26 games that followed in his absence, the Yankees lost 17 of those.

Allison♓✨🌻 @AllieK02 @Yankees

Hicks smiling there like he did something @NYYankees718 Way to Go Big G!Hicks smiling there like he did something @Yankees @NYYankees718 Way to Go Big G! Hicks smiling there like he did something 👎

Stanton has struggled for full efficiency since his return. He was limited to pinch-hitting appearances in the last two games after fouling a ball off his left foot on Monday.

However, a feeble 47 mph lob from Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt was too easy a challenge for him.

Giancarlo Stanton had no problem connecting as he went deep for his 25th home run of the season.

Giancarlo Stanton and the Yankees offense step up to make a statement

92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

The New York Yankees offense has been scrutinized vehemently in recent weeks and for valid reasons. However, their big hitters stepped up big time tonight.

With Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson returning to the line-up, aided by new leadoff man Judge, the Yankees started the game with seven straight hits. The last time they started a game in that manner was all the way back in 1990, when they started with eight hits, en route to a 15-3 win against the Orioles.

Judge singled twice during a six-run first inning off Rays starter Corey Kluber. Leading the majors with 55 home runs, Judge hit three singles and raised his average to .307. He is the first Yankee to reach base, at least, three times in seven straight games since Mickey Mantle in 1957.

Donaldson returned from the paternity list and homered in the bottom of the second before Stanton went deep late on during the eighth.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Josh Donaldson launches this one over the wall in right for a solo shot! 7-0 Yankees Josh Donaldson launches this one over the wall in right for a solo shot! 7-0 Yankees https://t.co/hNm64GyTz5

It wasn’t just the offense who did their job. Starter Jameson Taillon worked 7 ⅓ solid innings, conceding only three runs and six hits. Today's solid shift earned him his 50th career win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe