WBC 23: Breaking down Team Korea's chances in the tournament

Entering the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Team Korea will be looking to claim its first ever tournament victory. Since the international tournament began in 2006, only four different nations have claimed the gold medal. Japan won it twice, followed by the Dominican Republic in 2013, and the United States in 2017.

While Team Korea has never won a gold medal at the World Baseball Classic, they have performed well historically. In 2006, Korea defeated the Dominican Republic in the bronze medal game, becoming the first bronze medal winner in tournament history.

His go-ahead hit in the 10th inning led to Japan's title. Ichiro came up clutch in the 2009 World Baseball Classic final.His go-ahead hit in the 10th inning led to Japan's title. Ichiro came up clutch in the 2009 World Baseball Classic final. His go-ahead hit in the 10th inning led to Japan's title. 😤 https://t.co/gUdqOtYetd

During the second iteration of the tournament in 2009, Korea got one step closer to winning it all. However, they ultimately lost to Japan 5-3 in the finals. Japan's championship team featured former and current MLB stars Masahiro Tanaka, Ichiro Suzuki, and Yu Darvish.

The World Baseball Classic will see some of the most talented international teams ever assembled. Some of MLB's biggest stars have committed to representing their nations. According to betus.com, the United States of America and the Dominican Republic enter the tournament as betting favorites, with a 3.00 Moneyline.

While Korea will field a strong team, they currently have the seventh-highest odds of winning the tournament with a 16.00 Moneyline. They sit behind Team Cuba and ahead of Team Chinese Taipei.

"OFFICIAL | #KBO announced 30-man roster for WBC today. As expected, big leaguers Ha-seong Kim, Tommy Edman and Ji-man Choi all made the team and will be representing at @WBCBaseball. #Pirates #STLCards #Padres #MLB #WBC" - Daniel Kim

Team Korea will have three MLB players on their roster. Kim Ha-Seong of the San Diego Padres, Choi Ji-Man of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Team Korea will be missing one of their veteran leaders for the 2023 WBC

With the 2023 World Baseball Classic set to begin on March 8, all teams have announced their 30-man rosters. Upon reviewing the roster for Team Korea, there is one glaring absence: Oh, Seung-hwan.

MLB fans may remember Oh Seung-hwan from his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, and Colorado Rockies. But there is another reason why his absence will be felt by the Korean team. Oh Seung-hwan has played for them in every World Baseball Classic since 2006. However, he is now 40 years old. Team Korea opted to field a younger roster this year.

: atmlb.com/2mtralQ ICYMI: In dominant fashion, Seung Hwan Oh became the first player to appear in all four WBC tournaments. ICYMI: In dominant fashion, Seung Hwan Oh became the first player to appear in all four WBC tournaments. 🔗: atmlb.com/2mtralQ https://t.co/uxKPTegIp1

