"We all already knew you sucked at your job" “I don’t think you’ve ever cared about facts” - MLB fans rip into radio host Doug Gottlieb as he admits to spreading lies about Freddie Freeman and his former agent 

Radio host Doug Gottlieb has been forced to eat his own words after demonstrating several counts of how not to be an ethical journalist.

Gottlieb issued a public apology this afternoon on Twitter to avoid a career-threatening lawsuit.

"On June 29, I commented on alleged circumstance surrounding Freddie Freeman's negotiations with the Atlanta Braves and his relationship with his former agent Casey Close. While I always strive to report accurate information, I prematurely reported on these events and simply got it wrong..." - Doug Gottlieb

SteveV @stevevarnadoe @GottliebShow @JeffSchultzATL Now, can we quit rushing to be “first”, and let’s just get it right instead? @GottliebShow @JeffSchultzATL Now, can we quit rushing to be “first”, and let’s just get it right instead?

Gottlieb was threatened with litigation from Casey Close, the former agent of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman.

Freeman joined the Dodgers during the offseason earlier this year after failing to negotiate an extension with his previous club, the Atlanta Braves.

When the Dodgers traveled to Atlanta in June to take on the Braves, reports emerged that Freeman had parted ways with Close.

Gottlieb took the opportunity to inaccurately allege that Close was fired because he didn't inform Freeman of a final contract offer from the Braves.

Since then, Close has maintained that none of it ever happened and was very clear from the beginning about pursuing legal action against Gottlieb.

It seems like Gottlieb bit off more than he could chew. Lawyers are expensive, and no one wants to fight a lost battle in court unless you have Saul Goodman in your corner. Hence, Gottlieb did the only viable thing and admitted his wrongdoing.

MLB Twitter hasn’t taken his remorseful words too kindly, and understandably so.

Razzball @Razzball @GottliebShow Upon "review of the lawsuit filed against me" is an all-timer in the apology handbook @GottliebShow Upon "review of the lawsuit filed against me" is an all-timer in the apology handbook

Dodger Joe 🗯 @joe_dodger @Razzball @GottliebShow “I screwed up bad and waited months only to admit it after I’ve been sued” is quite the way to explain this… lol @Razzball @GottliebShow “I screwed up bad and waited months only to admit it after I’ve been sued” is quite the way to explain this… lol

Evan @EFried8 @GottliebShow I don’t think you’ve ever cared about facts or the truth dude @GottliebShow I don’t think you’ve ever cared about facts or the truth dude

Gottlieb’s statement sounds more like a get-out-of-jail card to avoid a lawsuit rather than a genuine apology.

Doug Gottlieb has been in trouble with the law before

It’s not the first time Doug Gottlieb has done something questionable and reckless in his life. He was charged with credit card theft during his college days at Notre Dame, which led to him being expelled from the institution.

Tinks @Relknit_ @GottliebShow Hey Doug, mistakes happen, you owned up to it. It’s not like you stole a bunch of credit cards from college students and ran up a $1,000 tab. You’ll recover from this. @GottliebShow Hey Doug, mistakes happen, you owned up to it. It’s not like you stole a bunch of credit cards from college students and ran up a $1,000 tab. You’ll recover from this.

Let’s not forget there could be other factors at play. It won’t be surprising if anyone deliberately leaked information as bait, and Gottlieb bit. Could someone from the Braves organization be involved? It’s only rampant speculation for now and thus, impossible to confirm.

Homero Calderon @Homebrio93 #ForTheA @GottliebShow Hold up, y'all are too worried about his admission of guilt, and forgetting to ask the most important question here. Who was lying? Was Casey lying, was Freddie lying? Was AA lying? someone fed those sources that info. Who lied? #Braves @GottliebShow Hold up, y'all are too worried about his admission of guilt, and forgetting to ask the most important question here. Who was lying? Was Casey lying, was Freddie lying? Was AA lying? someone fed those sources that info. Who lied? #Braves #ForTheA

Ram @Ramrod316 @Homebrio93 @GottliebShow Someone in the Braves obviously. They wanted it to seem like the agents or Freddie Freeman’s fault. @Homebrio93 @GottliebShow Someone in the Braves obviously. They wanted it to seem like the agents or Freddie Freeman’s fault.

Either way, it is unacceptable for an experienced journalist to be irresponsible to this degree, even if the source is at fault. At the very least, his apology helps repair a part of Casey Close’s damaged reputation.

