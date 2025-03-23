"We always thought Giancarlo Stanton hit harder" - Sportscaster debunks myth, unveils MLB’s true hardest-hitting slugger

The New York Yankees hitting lineup will be without All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton for an indefinite period due to his elbow injury in both hands. The reigning ALCS MVP, considered one of the hardest hitters in baseball, could miss a major chunk of the 2025 season.

Giancarlo Stanton's reputation as the hardest-hitting slugger was formed on the back of his remarkable home runs over the years. The veteran Yankees slugger holds the record for the hardest-hit home run in MLB's Statcast era.

While Stanton has three entries in five of the hardest home runs in MLB, sportscaster Tim Neverett revealed a statement to uncover the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani as the hardest-hitting slugger in MLB. He said on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast (46:00 onwards):

"Since 2023, players with 110+ mph hits; Shohei Ohtani, 115. Giancarlo Stanton, 104. Vladimir Guerrero. Jr, 103. Aaron Judge, 94 and Ronald Acuna Jr., 84. We always thought that Stanton hit the ball harder than anybody else but Ohtani does. I've never seen a guy hit the ball consistently hard as Ohtani does and It's just unbelievable to watch."

Neverett also said the Dodgers are lucky to have the Japanese two-way phenom on the team as he helped the team to the World Series title in 2024, winning his third MVP title in his first season with the NL West team.

"I'm lucky I get to see him all the time and watch him help this team win," Neverett added. He's in a good spot, and he, I think, picked the best place for him and the Dodgers are are really lucky to have him"

Giancarlo Stanton has not resumed baseball activities

While Giancarlo Stanton might not be the consistent force that Shohei Ohtani is, the veteran slugger came in clutch for the Yankees in the AL East team's postseason run last year, helping the team past the Cleveland Guardians.

However, Stanton won't be featuring for the Yankees at the start of the 2025 season and could miss several weeks of action. Per MLB insider Bryan Hoch, the 35-year-old slugger has not resumed baseball activities since complaints of elbow issues in February.

"It's still anyone's guess when Giancarlo Stanton will pick up a bat again. No baseball activities, just treatment, Brian Cashman said," Hoch wrote on X/Twitter.

Giancarlo Stanton leads the chart for most home runs among active players with 429 blasts and he'd like to add to his tally after recovering from his injury this year.

